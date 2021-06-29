New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIACA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.44.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.