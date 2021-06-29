New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $320.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

