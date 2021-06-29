New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Kimball Electronics worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $76,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $390,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

