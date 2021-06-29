New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,700 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 1st Source by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

