Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings of $3.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $16.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $21.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,190. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

