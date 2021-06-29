NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,773.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.67 or 0.01466655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00426164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00098327 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001190 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017883 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002816 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

