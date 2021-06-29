NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

