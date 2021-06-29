NFX Coin Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (NFXC)

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, NFX Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. NFX Coin has a market capitalization of $169,127.14 and approximately $1,015.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFX Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.22 or 0.00671924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038798 BTC.

NFX Coin Profile

NFX Coin is a coin. NFX Coin’s total supply is 113,512,872 coins and its circulating supply is 104,824,015 coins. NFX Coin’s official website is nfxcoin.io . NFX Coin’s official Twitter account is @nfxservice_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFXCoin is the driving currency of NFXTRADE, a new exchange that came to the market bringing several news with the integration of its own payment platform NFXPay, facilitating and reducing costs for its users and will soon have a card for its users to have the ease of using your cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. Currently, if a user of the platform who has a minimum of 2000 NFXCoins in their wallet will always pay only 50% of the trading fees provided by the platform, provided they choose to pay trade fees with NFXCoin. The project also plans to feature the NFXPay payment platform, a platform where all customers have access to the best services and still have facilities for the crypto market. “

NFX Coin Coin Trading

