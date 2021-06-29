NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $450.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.10 million. NICE reported sales of $395.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,039,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NICE by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,884,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.00. 426,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NICE has a 52-week low of $184.28 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

