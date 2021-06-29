NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.26. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,354. NICE has a one year low of $182.74 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

