Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,595 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.30% of CyberArk Software worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.88. The company had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.44 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

