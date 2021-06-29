Nicholas Company Inc. Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,005 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in InMode by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 137.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.98. 1,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,755. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $98.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. InMode’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.