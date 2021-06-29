Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,335 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after buying an additional 443,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $191,526.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,545.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,437 shares of company stock worth $5,403,940. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.