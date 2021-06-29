Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of LII traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.29. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,261. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.27. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.95 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,978 shares of company stock worth $8,789,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

