Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 7,735 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,094. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

