Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $4,180,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $4,401,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

