Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 25,000 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.