Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ball by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball stock opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

