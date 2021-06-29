Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $915,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after purchasing an additional 247,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after acquiring an additional 172,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

