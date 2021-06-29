Nicholas Investment Partners LP Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,038,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

ODFL stock opened at $255.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.62 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

