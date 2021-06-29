Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $284.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.49. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.61 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

