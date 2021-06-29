NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $183.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $152.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

