NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $181.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 126,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,648,044 shares.The stock last traded at $152.11 and had previously closed at $154.35.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

