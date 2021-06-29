NIX (NIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.16 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $62,189.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,209.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,217.93 or 0.06125214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.67 or 0.01468295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00405258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00150991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.00 or 0.00615852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00438931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00346477 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,223,900 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.