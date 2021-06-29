North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.10, for a total value of C$592,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,053,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,217,609.80.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$102,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00.

TSE NOA opened at C$19.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.96.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.