Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

