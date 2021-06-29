Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 735 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Twitter by 0.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

