Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $50,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

