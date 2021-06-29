Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of Old Republic International worth $54,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

