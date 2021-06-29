Northern Trust Corp Has $53.51 Million Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,824 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $53,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

