Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,499 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $51,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,402.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,355 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.