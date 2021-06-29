Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,049 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $52,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 465.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.62. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

