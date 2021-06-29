Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,857 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,857 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $53,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,305,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after purchasing an additional 444,300 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 224,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBGS opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

