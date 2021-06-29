NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.13% of NorthWestern worth $70,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 518,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth about $7,975,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.79.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

