NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post sales of $141.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.50 million. NovoCure reported sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $574.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

NVCR stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.54. 11,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.45. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,037.37 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

