Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.15. Nutrien posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

