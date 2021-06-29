NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.97.

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 6,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,644. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

