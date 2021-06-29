NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.83. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 1,022,638 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The firm has a market cap of C$840.14 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

