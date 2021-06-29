O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 6,134 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of BlueLinx worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $447.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

