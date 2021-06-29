O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

