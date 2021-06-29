O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.07. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $667,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,719 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

