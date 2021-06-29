O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $486.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $491.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

