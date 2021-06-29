O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,019 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.49. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

