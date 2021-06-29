O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,689 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

