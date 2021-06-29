Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $365,392.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,731,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,074,063 shares of company stock valued at $484,730,360 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

