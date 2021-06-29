Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

OCSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.75 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 154,502 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 742,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,138,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

