Oatly Group AB’s (NASDAQ:OTLY) Quiet Period Will End on June 29th

Oatly Group’s (NASDAQ:OTLY) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 29th. Oatly Group had issued 84,376,000 shares in its IPO on May 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,434,392,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.92.

Oatly Group stock opened at 25.30 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 19.99 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

