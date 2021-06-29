O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,232.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $8,116,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 101,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY opened at $561.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

