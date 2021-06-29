Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.45

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.45 and last traded at $102.45, with a volume of 584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $6.793 per share. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

