Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.41.

Ovintiv stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

